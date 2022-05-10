Elevating tourism

On my recent visit to Mubarak Village with friends I came to a grim realisation. The Goth Mubarik Road that stretches for over twenty kilometres leading to the Mubarak Village is a long-deserted patch of land that begins by taking a right turn from Mauripur Road.

Interestingly, immense economic potential is available to be explored in this area. The locals have set up grocery stores where mainly the tourists stop by to purchase snacks, water, cold drinks etc. On weekends, families and groups of teenagers visit Mubarak Village for fun and recreation. The adults sit in huts and netted rooms, and stroll by the beach while the youth dive into the sea and play football or volleyball. Fishermen take the visitors on a boat ride in the ocean for fifteen minutes to half an hour or more depending on the agreement. The tourists also go to the nearby Charna Island.

Tourism in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, is an untapped market. Tourism is not only targeted at foreigners; it is for the locals as well. One can surely predict that a Karachiite who has been living in this city since birth has not seen the city in its entirety. Truth be told, it took me and my friends forty years to visit Mubarak Village. The families who do not have private cars and cannot afford to book private buses or coasters may never reach such far-flung destinations.

The magic of tourism is such that if one recreational spot is given proper uplifting in terms of economic assistance, especially through a public-private partnership, the population begins to visit this place. This provides an economic stimulus in the form of branding and marketing activities along with an increase in sales revenue.

If one business begins to market itself, the competition follows suit. Let us take Sea View, Karachi as an example. Karachiites and those from outside of Karachi have been regularly visiting this place. In recent years, a park has been developed and businesses in the form of small vendors, restaurants, shopping malls and children’s play areas have been set up. When the residential areas developed, it added value to the economic activity. Imagine the fortune of the restaurants situated near the West Wharf bridge. People would never go beyond Tower in Saddar as they did not need to travel further. Today, families visit the restaurants at West Wharf which has become a place for fun and relaxation.

Perhaps it is not the location of the geographical area that determines its importance but how it is utilised. If the concerned authorities focus on developing the entire coastline of Sindh, the beaches that we know of will receive proper national and international exposure. Beaches such as Manora Beach, Sandspit Beach, French Beach, Paradise Point, Hawke’s Bay, Nathia Gali Beach, Mubarak Village, Tilismati Beach, Gadani Beach, and Sonmiani Beach, can be transformed into lucrative tourism spots catering to residents, people from across Pakistan and attract foreigners. One might compare tourism in Pakistan with that in the US, and UK. Tourism in the West, however, is a regular activity and a part of their lifestyle. In our country, we have to plan the logistics of the tour well before it can be materialised.

Muhammad Omar Iftikhar

The writer is a fiction writer, columnist and author of, ‘Divided Species’—a sci-fi story set in Karachi.

