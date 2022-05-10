Farmers advised to sow approved varieties of paddy crop

FAISALABAD – Agricultural experts have advised farmers to cultivate only developed varieties of paddy crop for getting better per acre yield.

In a press release issued here Monday, the experts advised the farmers to cultivate only approved varieties of seeds and utilize sufficient quantity of seeds per acre besides proper fertilizer for getting better production. They said that the approved varieties of paddy crop are KS-282, Nayyab Irri 9, Irri-6, KS-133, KS-434, GSR-6, Nayyab 2013, which should be cultivated between May 20 to June 7.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has sought applications from paddy growers for registration of their experimental plots under the National Project of Enhancement of Paddy Production. Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here Monday that interested farmers from Faisalabad, Jhang and Chiniot district could submit their applications by May 16 with the office of respective Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension). He said that a list of successful candidates would be displayed on May 30 after scrutiny and balloting of applications. He said that the Punjab government would provide Rs 30,000 per acre expenses of the experimental plot to farmers. The application forms can be downloaded from website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.