Fazl says Imran will not be allowed to destroy national institutions

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehamn don Monday said that former prime minister Imran Khan during his regime had almost isolated Pakistan in the comity of nations, besides destroying it economically and causing a moral decay.

Presenting a charge sheet against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said Imran Khan was giving statements against the armed forces. Imran Khan, he said, was ” Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq “.

Fazl said he would not be allowed to destroy the national institutions as the JUI-F would defend the country’s geographical boundaries.

He said Imran Khan, during his tenure, had broken all the records of corruption about which the international watchdogs had given their observations on many occasions.

Imran Khan, who was blaming a foreign country for hatching a conspiracy against his government, had stalled all the development projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor at the whim of that country, he added. He further said over 15 members of his cabinet were holding nationality of the country in question and other Western states. It was first time in the country’s 74-year history, a foreign national was appointed as the State Bank of Pakistan governor, he added. He said the JUI-F had always respected the national institutions even if it was in opposition.