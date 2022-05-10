Federal govt de-notifies Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema

Federal Government has de-notified Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema. Cabinet Division has issued notification to de-notify the Governor Punjab.

The notification states that in terms of Article 101 and Proviso of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with serial No. 2D of Schedule V-B to the Rules of Business, 1973 and the Prime Minister s advice9s0 rendered on 17-04—2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of the Punjab, Mr Omar Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor of the Punjab, with immediate effect.

The Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab shall perform the function of Governor Punjab as Acting Governor till the appointment of a new Governor, in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution.

On the other hand, Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said that he will continue to perform his duties as long as the president wants.

Earlier on Monday, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had rejected the advice sent by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to sack Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab.

The President has taken a position that Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema cannot be removed without the approval of the President.

Referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he stated that the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President.

Meanwhile, in the statement, President Alvi said that the incumbent governor could not be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.

“It [is my] duty as Head of the State to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution,” the president told PM Shehbaz.

He further said that it was important for the incumbent Governor to remain in office to encourage and promote a healthy and clean democratic system that’s why he has rejected the PM Shehbaz’s advice.