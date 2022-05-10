Our Staff Reporter

FIA arrests PTI activist over cybercrime 

Peshawar – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested an activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for his social media campaign against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, including the posting of a fake and objectionable video online.

A senior official of the FIA Cybercrime Wing told The Nation that Fayazuddin, a resident of Warsak Road, was arrested during investigations started regarding objectionable content against Maryam Nawaz on Twitter including a fake video.

The accused was produced before a local court that sent him to the Peshawar Central Prison.

More arrests are also likely of those social media users, who have launched a campaign against the leaders of the ruling parties and the state institutions.

