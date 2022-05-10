Foreign Funding case PTI dissatisfied with working of scrutiny panel

ISLAMABAD – PTI once again showed its dissatisfaction over the reputation of the Scrutiny Committee in the foreign funding case against PPP and PML-N. The meeting of the scrutiny committee of the ECP was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Director Law to review the financial accounts of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). PML-N lawyer Jahangir Jadoon and PTI lawyer Rana Muhammad Afzal appeared in the scrutiny committee meeting and petitioner Farrukh Habib was also present at the moment. When contacted, PML-N lawyer Jahangir Jadoon told The Nation that they had provided detailed record to the scrutiny committee, adding that the committee will submit its final report before the commission soon. Advocate Jahangir Jadoon said that PML-N did not get any foreign funding through illegal means. Meanwhile, talking to media outside the ECP office, The PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that PPP and PML-N had failed to submit details of funds to the scrutiny committee within 4 years. However, the scrutiny committee against two major political parties had been formed in 2018.

He allegedly said that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto wrote in her book that former premier Nawaz Sharif took money from Osama bin Laden to overthrow the PPP government.

He said that the ECP will hold an important hearing on Tuesday (Today) against defectors, adding that those who defect or voted against party rules could directly be disqualified by commission.

He further said that PTI had raised several objections before the scrutiny committee against PML-N and also said that the committee had to decide the case within 30 days. PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that they have requested the ECP to decide the case now.