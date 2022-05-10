Agencies

Gaza weightlifter wins gold at Greece Junior World Championship

GAZA/ATHENS   –    Mohammad Hamada, a Palestinian weightlifter from the Gaza Strip, won a gold medal on Monday at the IWF Junior World Championships in Greece, organisers and his family said. It was a rare international victory for an athlete from the territory of two million people, where world-class training facilities are scarce. At the Athens event, Hamada, 20, won gold in the 102kg weight class for the snatch lift. He took a bronze medal in total results, which are based on a competitor’s best snatch and clean and jerk lifts. Hamada travelled to the UAE in January to prepare for the competition, spending 40 days at a training camp in the Gulf nation. He also trained alongside several world champions at another camp in Russia. He began his career at the age of 12, taking part in local contests in Gaza.

