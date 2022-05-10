GDA stages walkout of NA over failure to elect opposition leader

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Tuesday staged a walkout of the National Assembly over the failure to elect a Leader of Opposition.

Speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament, Dr. Fahmida Mirza said that the House will have to listen to the opposition and if the opposition has not listened, then you will not be able to bear the opposition that will come out from within you.

“The government has been formed and the ministries have also been divided,” she said.

Following Fehmida Mirza s address during the National Assembly session, the GDA leaders walked out of the House till the election of the Leader of the Opposition.