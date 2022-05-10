Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs200 and was sold at Rs133,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs132,800 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.171 and was sold at Rs.114,026 compared to its sale at Rs.113,855 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.104,524 against Rs.104,367, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1500 and Rs.1286 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $24 and was traded at $1860 compared to its sale at $1884, the association reported.