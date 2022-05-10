Our Staff Reporter

Govt committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Kanju

MULTAN – Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said that Pakistan Muslim League N led government was committed to resolve public issues on top priority.

Addressing a public gathering at his native town Kehrorpakka here on Sunday late night, Kanju said that assuming government in such crucial circumstances was not an easy deal but the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz accepted the challenge to improve the weak economy and facilitate masses. He said that PML-N leadership was highly visionary and it would overcome crises  being faced  by  the country.

Kanju stated that the development  projects  worth  Rs 46 billion  had been completed in district Lodhran during  2013_2018 adding that Lodhran – Khanewal road had been completed in nine and half month with  Rs 24 billion.  The minister said that the PTI government’s policies caused  inflation in the country because of their incompetency and mismanagement.

Abdul Rehman said that prices of fertilizer ,medicines, flour,  and other commodities soared during last regime of PTI. He hinted that there was not any conspiracy against PTI government and rejected the impression given by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Kanju claimed that conspiracies had been made against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif when he refused the international pressure and did atomic blasts.

He said that there was no proper mechanism  for right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and electronic voting machine (EVM) was also an evil design of the previous government for rigging.  The State Minister observed that the people of district Lodhran had always supported PML (N) and in return, the leadership had never ignore the people. He assured people that more development projects would be initiated for Kehrorpaka.

He also lauded the people for an examplary welcome on his arrival to the native town. Earlier, he also addressed a public gathering at Dunyapur. Thousands of citizens gave warm reception to Kanju in Dunyapur.

Long queus of vehicles were seen at Expressway. The jubilant workers of PML N were chanting slogans in support of government and Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju. Apart from this, the minister of state for interior was also welcomed by hundreds of people at Shamkot Interchange in District Khanewal. Kanju also addressed the people and assured that problems of the masses would be resolved as early as possible. During media talk in Khanewal, the minister remarked that peaceful protest was right of PTI.

He however categorically stated that nobody would be allowed to create choas by disturbing peace in name of long march.

 

