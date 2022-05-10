Govt directs FIA to probe into PTV contracts

ISLAMABAD – The ruling PML-N government has asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold an investigation into the irregularities in the award of contracts in the state-run PTV (Pakistan Television) Sports allegedly committed by the last PTI government.

The federal government has ordered a formal investigation on the basis of the preliminary report of a fact-finding committee.

Official sources privy to the development said that the federal government has sent the report of the fact-finding committee along with other relevant evidence and record to the FIA to hold a probe into the alleged misappropriation causing a loss of worth millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Despite repeated attempts by this correspondent, FIA did not give an official version in this regard till filing of the story.

Preliminary report of fact-finding committee

According to details, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was the information minister when some contracts to different blue-eyed firms were awarded in a non-transparent manner for matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the T20 cricket tournament, and Cricket World Cup. The official sources said that these contracts were awarded on the directives of then Prime Minister Imran Khan

The new government had formed a fact-finding committee to probe the matter. The committee has pointed out that the contracts were allegedly awarded in a non-transparent manner by not following the competitive process and all relevant rules were violated. The report finds that the state-run PTV that is already facing a financial crunch had to bear a loss of huge money in the award of these contracts.