Govt taking steps to resolve public problems: Khilji

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Chapter Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Monday said that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was taking steps on priority basis to address problems of the people for interest of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N who called on him at his office.

He said that former rulers have plunged the country’s economy into bankruptcy due to their incompetence and set the worst example of bad governance, including exacerbating public problems.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was striving to improve economic of the country in order to provide maximum facilities to people in the areas

Nawab Salman Khan Khilji said that instead of serving the people, PTI’s MNAs, MPAs and ministers have increased their bank balances and the country was looking like a ruin saying that the people would hold such representatives accountable in the coming elections.