Haleem accuses govt of enhancing price hike

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh said on Monday that the the present government had only increased price hike in the country due to its inability. Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly flanked by the noted economist and ex-spokesperson of finance ministry Muzamil Aslaml, MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon and PTI leader Advocate Ali Palh, he said that the price hike had reached its top height. He asked Bilawal why he is not staging a protest mark against the price hike. He said that shortage of irrigation water still prevailed in Sindh. He said for last 14 years, there was the government of Bilawal in Sindh. He asked Bilawal that after tractor march in the name of peasants, now which march he would like to stage for the rights of growers. He said the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee was skyrocketing as the rates of flour, pulses, ghee, vegetables, meat and other edibles were on the rise. He said the purchasing power of the masses had already ended. He said those who used to protest against the federation on water shortage issue were now silent. He said that the second most important post in the cabinet of prime minister was with Bilawal. He said the lands of Zardari were getting water but the poor growers had no water even for drinking. Haleem said that the people of Sindh were demanding from Bilawal to answer about the water theft. He said mango crop would be badly affected due to water shortage. The PTI leader said for last four weeks, the sitting government was facing crisis from every side. He said the ventilator of this government is present in the US.

Haleem said our party was named PTIMF, and now what name should be given to this 12-party ‘gang’. He said these people went to beg IMF for loans but returned empty-handed. They went to Saudi Arabia for loans but they demanded payment of previous loans. They also failed in Dubai. He said the people were suffering due to misdeeds of those theives. He said those thieves played the role of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq to block the progress of the country.

Haleem said that former FIA director Dr Rizwan had investigated the corruption cases of Shehbaz Sharif and today he suddenly died. He said ‘we suspect that he was murdered and we demand a probe in this regard’.

He said the character of Sanaullah was character of a killer. He got killed innocent people in Model Town. He said he had warned that he would not allow the PTI youths to leave homes. He said that there were more than 13 crore youths in Pakistan and Rana Sana was challenging them.

To a question, he said that the N-League had talked against the armed forces. He said Nasreen Jalil had been nominated for Sindh governor slot. He said giving offices to women was a good omen, but he would like to ask why she had written a letter to India to seek help.

However, Muzamil Aslam said that the present government had devastated economy in just four weeks. It has not given any economic policy. The IMF has refused loans to them. He said IMF had cancelled their visit and rescheduled it and if they withdrew subsidy on oil and energy this meeting would also be cancelled. He said former FBR Chairman managed a record tax collection but still he was sacked. He said we started Ehsas ration programme and they were getting its credit. He said this government was surviving only on two votes. He said snap polls could steer the country clear of this crisis.