Hanif Abbasi not to spare Sh Rashid, follow him till death

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Hanif Abbasi on Monday said, he would not spare Sheikh Rashid and he would follow him in every field of life till death.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Sheikh Rashid could not face him in battle of politics so he always thought to degrade him but he would not succeed to fulfill his desire.

The SAPM said Sheikh Rashid was using derogatory language against the national institutions and trying to malign them but he would not to do so, adding the national security institutions had been sacrificing for the national security and their rendered sacrifices could not be forgotten and he salute to their sacrifices.

Replying to question, he said consultation were underway with legal experts regarding verdict of Islamabad High Court, adding after consultation he would decide that whether he challenge the verdict or go to appeal against the decision of IHC.