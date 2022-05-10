Staff Reporter

Imran Niazi, Sheikh Rasheed lost sanity as coming out of power: Tareen

QUETTA – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Monday said that Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed have lost their sanity after coming out of power and were making baseless allegations against the political leaders. In a statement issued here, he stated that the former Prime Minister and former Interior Minister should first look into their own collars, instead of blaming others including PPP leaders, further suggesting them to give people account for Toshakhana and Farah Gogi cases. Khair claimed that the PTI chief had tarnished the image of Pakistan by selling gifts, which he received during his trips abroad and should be held accountable for it. Muhammad maintained that PPP knows how to defend their leaders and it was working day and night for the welfare of people in the country. PPP is the party for poor farmers, labourers and common men who has always raised voice for the rights of the people, and has never compromised on principles, even today it lives in the hearts of the people, he mentioned.

 

 

