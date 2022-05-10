Israr Ahmad

Islamabad police solve  blind murder case

islamabad    –   The investigators of PS Golra have solved the mystery of a blind murder case and arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the murder, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

According to the spokesman, police found the  dead body of a person, who was later identified as Khurram Akbar Advocate from Shah Allah Ditta. He was shot dead by an unknown accused. Police shifted the dead body to the hospital for autopsy and informed the deceased family.

On the application of the deceased’s father Akber Muneer, police registered a case   and started investigation. A special police team was appointed  that traced and arrested  the  alleged accused behind the blind murder   who was  identified as Muhammad Niaz alias Aalian.

The mobile phone and the vehicle of the deceased were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed   the murder and told police that he escaped with the vehicle of the deceased. Further investigation is underway.

