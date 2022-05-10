Khalid Mahmood takes charge as IG NHMP 

ISLAMABAD – The outgoing Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Inam Ghani handed over command to new IG Khalid Mahmood on Monday.

A change of command ceremony was held at NHMP Central Police Office Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by Additional IGs and other senior officers and officials of NHMP.

A memento of NHMP was presented to new IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood by the outgoing IG Inam Ghani. Khalid Mahmood (PSP) assumed the charge as Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police. He is the 20th Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police. Before his posting as IG, NHMP, he was working as Additional Inspector General Police, Central Region in Motorway Police.

During his illustrious career, he undertook various important assignments. He has an excellent track record of professional competence in Police Department. He is considered as one of the most professional police officers.