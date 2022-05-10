APP

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

PESHAWAR    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is considering to regularise services of 62,000 contract and ad-hoc teachers and hundreds of doctors in budget 2022-23.

An official in the Civil Secretariat told APP on Monday that proposals regarding regularising of 62,000 contract and ad-hoc teachers, up-gradation of primary school-teachers (PST) to grade 15 and 16 and hundreds of doctors have been sent to the Chief Minister Secretariat for approval.

The official said mega development projects including uplift of education and health infrastructure, increasing enrolment of students, equipment in hospitals and providing relief to masses have been proposed in the Annual Development Programme in budget 2022-23.

Swat Motorway Phase-II is ready for ground-breaking and after its completion would turn entire Malakand Division into a hub of tourism, trade and investment. He said over three lakh tourists have visited Swat, Chitral, Dir and Malakand during Eid holidays.

He said Swat was going to become a tourism city of Pakistan due to its unique features of pleasant climate, Swat Motorway, trout fish, adventure sports, river, paragliding and snowfall features.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

Islamabad

Murree Tourism Police facilitating tourists

Islamabad

Heatwave, unhygienic food increase risk of seasonal infections

Letters

Power corrupts

Letters

Governance of younger Sharif

National

Two tested positive for Covid in Potohar town

Letters

Energy crisis

National

AC directs to cover water storage points to avoid dengue

Editorials

Halal Industry

Editorials

Deteriorating Political Culture

1 of 9,078

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More