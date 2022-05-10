Measures taken to cope with forest fire

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken measures to cope with forest fire expected during the week-long heat-wave the province is facing from Sunday (May 8) and in this connection concerned departments are taken on board.

“We have taken all preventive measures to pre-empt any such happening and for safety of forest and wildlife,” informed Ibrahim Khan, a senior official of the Forest Department.

Talking with APP, Ibrahim Khan said that teams have been constituted in all forests of province for monitoring round the clock.

This year the department has also worked on creation of fire line in forest to reduce spread of fire which usually passes very fast.

“The fire line technology is developing a distance among trees by removal of weeds and bushes which usually catch fire and spread the blaze very fast,” he added.

Similarly, Ibrahim continued, concerned Deputy Commissioners are in contact with Forest Department and are taking measures for protection and in case of fire will extend help for extinguishing.

Rescue 1122 is also taken on board and its well-trained fire-fighter are fully ready to meet any emergency in case of fire in forest, Ibrahim told APP.

He said awareness material in shape of printed pamphlets is also distributed among people living in forest and in its vicinity to educate them about public response in case of fire. The same material is also shared with tourists visiting scenic sites and were made request to avoid fire lit in forests.

The Forest Department, Ibrahim added, has also issued two separate advisories for protection of forest and wildlife in the province.

Both Forest and Wildlife Departments have been asked for strict adherence of advisories, he added.