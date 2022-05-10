Minister for power visits NTDC headquarters

LAHORE – After holding the portfolio as Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan visited NTDC headquarters here at WAPDA House Lahore Monday.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Manzoor Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on progress of ongoing projects while Additional Secretary (Power Division), Musaddiq Ahmed Khan Tahirkheli, and Joint Secretary (Transmission), Ahmad Taimoor Nasir thoroughly briefed the minister regarding projects & other major interventions.

During the briefing, it was apprised that NTDC operates as reliable transmission system and efficiently evacuated record maximum generation of 24,566 MW during 2021. This transformation capacity is being enhanced through augmentation of existing transformers & addition of new transformers as well as through new grid station and transmission line projects across the country. Recently, NTDC has completed 23 projects of transmission lines and grid stations, including 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West and 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-II. As many as 51 projects of worth USD 2081.868 million (approx.) are at different stages of development, funded by different donor agencies and through NTDC own resources. While updating about system constraints removal plan 2022, MD NTDC briefed that out of the total 15 projects, 9 projects have already been completed while remaining 05 projects have achieved considerable progress and their completion is targeted by end May-2022. Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan appreciated the progress achieved by NTDC in completion of key projects and its ambitious approach for fast-track-completion of ongoing projects. He stressed the need to ensure delivery on targets and upkeep of transmission system assets to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers through DISCOs. He expressed that govt is determined to provide uninterrupted power supply to the masses, therefore, early completion of projects would pave the way for load-shedding-free Pakistan.