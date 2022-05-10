Murree Tourism Police facilitating tourists

ISLAMABAD – Murree Tourism Police In-charge Zainab Ayub on Monday said the establishment of the tourism police was solely for tourism purposes to facilitate the public that would help smooth functioning of the police set-up.

Talking in a TV programme, she said problems faced by tourists at Murree and its adjacent areas would be reduced significantly which were being reported in huge numbers for past many years.

In-charge Tourism Police said that we have set up different cells including harassment, missing and abduction of children, which would help in different other areas of the sector to identify problems. There will be a ladies specific desk also which will cater for ladies’ problems only.

She said there will be a team comprised of horse riding who would look up the problems in hilly terrain.

She said it was a pilot project being launched in different phases of tourism police if it succeeded then would also be spread across the province which has the capacity in the tourism sector.

We will bridge the gap between the public and police and will be people friendly in the sector and soon would launch an application in this regard where all sorts of issues could easily be registered.

All the vehicles we have, the In-charge said were fully equipped with latest medically technology and numbers of vehicles would also be increased in next phase the tourism department.

People of the area were cooperating delightedly after the establishment of the tourism police because tourism is likely likened to the livelihood of the area, she said and added that the more officials would be recruited with the domicile of Murree area as they are aware of every nook and corner of a tourist spot.

She said the police have its toll free number 1757 where any sort of help can be obtained and complaints regarding overcharging issues can be solved as it was the tourism police mandate.