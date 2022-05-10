APP

Music gala on May 15

PESHAWAR – A Hindko music gala under the auspices of Gandhara Hindko Board Peshawar would be held on May 15 (Sunday) at 11am in the Cultural Hall near Nishtar Hall here.

The Gandhara Hindko Board said on Monday that Hindkoan artists would perform at the gala and arrangements were in full swing to make it a successful event. Registration for taking part in the competition was also in progress.

The last date for registration has been fixed as May 14 after which no application would be accepted, the Board said, adding that cash prizes, certificates and shields would be awarded to first, second and third position holders.

