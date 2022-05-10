NA-240 by-poll: 13 candidates submit nomination papers

13 candidates from different political parties on Tuesday have filed nomination papers for the NA-240 by-election of the National Assembly constituency which became vacant due to the death of MQM Pakistan NA member Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

It is pertinent to mention here that today (Tuesday) is the last day to file the nomination papers.

According to details, Six candidates from MQM, three from Tehreek-e-Libek, two from PTI, one from PPP and one independent candidates have filed nomination papers.

Muhammad Abu Bakar, Sher Zaman, Masood Mahmood, Muhammad Sadiq, Arif Azam and Nighat Fatima have submitted papers on behalf of MQM. Prince Shahbaz, Muhammad Kashif and Abdul Sattar have submitted nomination papers on behalf of TLP.

PTI s Khan Zaman Khattak and Gohar Ali Khattak have also submitted nomination papers. Other candidates who have filed papers include PPP s Muhammad Naeem and Eric Mushtaq.

It may be recalled that polling for the NA-240 seat will be held on June 16.