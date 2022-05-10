NAB launches corruption probe into Billion Tree project, NA told

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman Monday apprised the National Assembly that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During a Question Hour, she said various complaints of corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme had been received and investigation had already been ordered. She said there was dire need to devise a comprehensive strategy to cope with issues of climate change in the country. The country was confronted to climate change issues, she added.

She said heatwave also increased due to green-house effect and pollution in the country. The minister said unfortunately no meeting of Climate Change Council was summoned in the past. She requested the prime minister to convene meeting of Climate Change Council.