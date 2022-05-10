Our Staff Reporter

NAB launches corruption probe into Billion Tree project, NA told

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman Monday apprised the National Assembly that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During a Question Hour, she said various complaints of corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme had been received and investigation had already been ordered. She said there was dire need to devise a comprehensive strategy to cope with issues of climate change in the country. The country was confronted to climate change issues, she added.

She said heatwave also increased due to green-house effect and pollution in the country.  The minister said unfortunately no meeting of Climate Change Council was summoned in the past. She requested the prime minister to convene meeting of Climate Change Council.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

Lahore

Better facilities for railway travelers pledged

Lahore

Farewell held for retiring UVAS professor

Lahore

Accidents claim three lives; many injured

Lahore

PU experiences most progressive four years in history

Lahore

Police playing vital role in ensuring smooth traffic flow: CCPO

1 of 8,572

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More