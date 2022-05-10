News Desk

NEPRA hikes power tariff by 57 paisa per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday has increased the power tariff by 57 paisa.

According to the details, In terms of quarterly adjustment, the price of electricity has been increased to 57 paisa per unit. The add-on will not apply to K-electric and lifeline users.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the price hike would impose an additional burden of Rs 14 billion on consumers.

Electricity consumers will have to make additional payments in 3 months and additional charges from electricity consumers will start from June 1.

