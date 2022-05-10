New United win 25th Danish Merchant Cricket Trophy

LAHORE – New United have won the 25th Danish Merchant Cricket Trophy after thrashing KGA Gymkhana by nine wickets in the final played at KGA Gymkhana Ground.

Batting first, KGA Gymkhana scored only 34 runs in 11 overs. Highlight of the match was superb bowling spell by left-arm spinner Lateef Ahmed, who clinched six wickets for eight runs while Jamal Ahmed secured two wickets for 24 runs. De Souza was the top scorer from the losing team as he scored 10 runs.

In reply, New United reached the target in just four overs for the loss of just one wicket. Kashan Khan emerged as top scorer from the winning side with a magnificent contribution of 25 runs while Danish Khan hammered 12 runs. Left-arm Spinner Lateef Ahmed was declared man of the match and also the best bowler of the tournament while Ram Ravi was named the best batsman of the event. Wicketkeeper Mubashir Khan and Jamal Khan were declared the best players of the tournament.

DAM Enterprises CEO Amin Merchant was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. The chief guest along with Sports Foundation President Syed Wasimuddin Ahmed and Asif Azim, gave away prizes and trophies to the winners, runners-up and top performers. They lauded the sportsmen spirit of the participating teams. Shaukat Rajput, Afzal Sherri and Tournament Director Abbas Nawaz were also present on the occasion.