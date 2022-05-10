Omar Sarfraz Cheema rejects his removal as Punjab governor

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Tuesday has rejected his removal as Punjab governor.

In his tweet, Cheema terming the notification issued by the Cabinet Division as unconstitutional said he is in contact with the constitutional experts and will announce his future strategy soon.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government has denotified Omar Sarfraz as Punjab governor, in a late-night move.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz has been removed from his office and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be acting governor.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz.