PCAA resumes flight crew exams
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has resumed conducting flight crew examinations, informed aviation spokesman
on Monday. The first set of exams held today at the UK Civil Aviation Authority international’s provided platform at the British Council Karachi, he said. The exams were under suspension since March 2020 owing to Covid-
19 and ICAO restrictions,
he said , adding that the exams would help aviators
and aviation industry
to keep abreast of international
best practices.