Our Staff Reporter

PCAA resumes flight crew exams

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has resumed conducting flight crew examinations, informed aviation spokesman

on Monday. The first set of exams held today at the UK Civil Aviation Authority international’s provided platform at the British Council Karachi, he said. The exams were under suspension since March 2020 owing to Covid-

19 and ICAO restrictions,

he said , adding that the exams would help aviators

and aviation industry

to keep abreast of international

best practices.

 

