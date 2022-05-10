Staff Reporter

PCB umpire M Kaleem’s father dies

LAHORE     –     Father of local PCB panel cricket umpire Mohammad Kaleem breathed his last here on Monday due to sudden heart attack. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard on in the evening. Earlier his Namaz-e-Janaza was attended by large number of sportsmen and cricketers and cricket organisers. Qul of the deceased will be held on Tuesday (May 10) after Zuhr prayers at Bilal Masjid Samanabad Lahore. Meanwhile, a number of cricket umpires and local cricket clubs have condoled the death of the father of Muhammad Kaleem.

