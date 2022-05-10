Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

peshawar – Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Monday said that concerted efforts would be made for the development of the metropolitan city and improving its traffic system.

The Mayor in a statement said that all relevant departments including the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Cantonment Board, Water and Sanitation System Peshawar (WSSP), and Capital Traffic Police should come-up with a comprehensive plan for the city’s development and beatification. He said Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its development and beauty was a reflection of the whole province.

He said a meeting of various concerned departments would be convened soon to formulate a strategy to make Peshawar a model and the most modern city through joint efforts.