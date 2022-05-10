Our Staff Reporter

PFA serves warning notices to 44 ice factories

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday closed down production of two ice factories and imposed hefty fines on six food business operators besides issuing warning notices for improvement to 44 others.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that PFA inspected over 116 locations to check the production of ice including 47 ice factories in Multan, 32 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Gujranwala, 11 in Sargodha, three in Faisalabad, 2 in Sahiwal, 1 in Rawalpindi and 8 in Lahore division.

He said that PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders on ice factories over non-compliance of the authority instructions and using substandard water to produce ice.

He said that the raiding teams also witnessed usage of rusty ice blocks and worst condition of hygiene.

Jadoon said that it was compulsory for ice factories to install RO plants and use filtered water to prepare ice, adding that the people who did not use clean water to make ice were enemies of public health. The director general further said that the use of substandard water caused diarrhea and hepatitis. He urged people to prefer homemade products instead of consuming ready-made items.

 

