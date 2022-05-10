PM bans sugar export to stabilise price

ISLAMABAD – Taking strong exception to the shortage and high price of sugar in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has banned sugar export in order to stabilize the price of the most used commodity in the country.

According to the directives issued by the PM office, PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the concerned departments to take stringent measures to stop the smuggling of the sugar on immediate basis. According to the Prime Minister Office, the Prime Minister has directed that supply of the sugar be ensured across the country at affordable rate.

The PM said Pakistan is agriculture country and produces sugar cane which meets the domestic consumption of white sugar. He directed the authorities to keep strong check on supply chain of sugar without any shortage, so that common man could benefit from this.

He directed for sternly dealing with hoarders, illegal profiteers and the elements involved in creating artificial shortage of sugar.

He asked the departments concerned to keep him informed about the implementation of his orders.