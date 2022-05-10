News Desk

PM Shahbaz directs to immediately revive NCOC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to immediately revive National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) keeping in view the emergence of new variant of Omicron virus.

According to the Prime Minister office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the rising cases of the new variant of the pandemic.

He has also sought a report from National Institute of Health about COVID-19 situation.

Earlier in March 2022, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had closed the NCOC after coronavirus cases in the country declined significantly.

