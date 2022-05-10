MATEEN HAIDER

President appoints Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as new Attorney General of Pakistan. According to the President’s House, Arif Alvi signed the summary sent by PM Shehbaz Sharif recommending Ashtar Ausaf Ali as new Attorney General of Pakistan. The notification has been issued about the appointment of Mr Ausaf as new Attorney General of Pakistan. Ausaf is a senior advocate of the supreme court of Pakistan and has over 30-year experience as constitutional lawyer in Pakistan. He has also served with the previous government of PML-N during 2013-2018 as Attorney General of Pakistan. The seat of the Attorney General was vacant after the resignation of Khalid Javed Khan.

 

