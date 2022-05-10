PTI campaign to discredit institutions dangerous for Pak security: Zardari

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was conspiring against Pakistan.

Responding to Imran Khan’s speech, Zardari said that Imran Khan had lost his mental balance after being ousted from power by the people through a constitutional process and an elected parliament so he was now attacking national institutions. Zardari said that there was fear of corruption cases and foreign funding case behind Imran Khan’s harassment against national institutions, in which he was trying to make national institutions controversial to avoid punishment. He said that in the lust of power, Imran Khan was crossing all boundaries and the path he is taking seems to be a conspiracy against the country. He said that apart from running a trend on social media against national institutions, Imran Khan himself was trying to provoke people’s sentiments by making false conspiratorial statements in meetings which is reprehensible. He said that Imran Khan was harming not only Pakistan but also national institutions by spreading hatred for the sake of power which would not be tolerated.

Zardari said that due to these actions of Imran Khan, the country had regressed instead of progressing. “The campaign he has launched to discredit and sow seed of discord in the institutions is dangerous for security of Pakistan and will benefit the enemy forces,” he added. The PPP leader said that Pakistan Army was not only the protector of Pakistan’s borders but its responsibility is also to protect the constitution and democracy. “Therefore, trying to drag it into politics and make it controversial is tantamount to toying with the country,” he said. Zardari said that after being ousted from power, Imran Khan was not only conspiring to divide the army but he is also adamant on violating the constitution. He also said that Imran Khan, who had ridiculed others for treason, was playing the role of Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq in a failed attempt to jeopardize the security of Pakistan.