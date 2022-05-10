Agencies

PTI worker arrested for uploading fake immoral pictures of PML-N leader

PESHAWAR – Thy Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday claimed to have arrested a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for uploading on social media fake immoral pictures of Maryam Nawaz, the central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

According to the FIR, accused Fayyaz ud Din, a resident of Sabz Ali Town Warsak road Peshawar was arrested by FIA team for uploading of fake immoral pictures of PML-N leader on his twitter account.  The suspect was booked under section 21, 24 of PECA (Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act) 2016 and 509 of PPC.

 

