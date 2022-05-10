Our Staff Reporter

Residents of Dhala village demand action against stray dogs

RAWALPINDI – The residents of Dhala Village, district Rawalpindi on Monday demanded of the district government to take action

against rabid and stray dogs. According to residents, the stray dogs had become a menace for the masses in local markets and bazaar of Dhala Village and may harm school going children

or other road users. “As many as 50 stray dogs are roaming in the area while the residents are scared of them,” said Ejaz Hussain, a villager. He said the estimated population

of Dhala Village is 6,000 and herds of stray dogs are posing serious threats to them. Many other people in the area asked the district administration

to take measures

to shoot down the stray dogs. The residents complained that the stray dogs openly walk on streets and roads and

 

