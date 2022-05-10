Robbers shoot dead senior citizen amid snatching valuables

RAWALPINDI – The robbers killed a senior citizen on Monday while snatching money from the victim in Mohalla Rasool Nagar area of Sadiqabad police station. A 60-year-old man identified as Hanif Abbasi was shot dead by dacoits on resistance and his body was shifted to the nearby hospital for autopsy, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson in a press statement . Hanif Abbasi was on his way home after withdrawing money from a Bank , when robbers attacked and shot him, robbed some Rs2 million cash and fled from the spot, he said. The police high-ups took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Rawal. In addition, he also issued an order for immediate arrest of the accused. According to initial reports, the victim resisted the robbers who opened fire in response and fled from the crime scene. Moreover, the forensic teams started gathering evidence from the scene.