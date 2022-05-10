Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

swat – The scenic areas of Swat attracted over 400,000 tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays while 70 thousands tourists visited Upper Dir and 61 thousands tourists visited lower Chitral.

The district administration and Swat police made tremendous efforts to provide facilities to the tourists at the hill-stations in Fizaghat, Kalam and Malam Jabba where police and teams of other relevant departments were deployed to facilitate the visitors. “Apart from providing security at all tourist points, police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic after receiving a huge number of tourists in Swat,” District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat told The Nation.

According to media reports, over 9 lac tourists across the country and 622 foreign tourists visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Swat received the highest number of tourists in the recent Eid days. From the first day of Eid, record number of tourists were seen in Malam Jabba as 3,22,800 tourists visited the scenic spot while Kalam received more than 67 thousands tourists. Similarly 70 thousand tourists visited Kumrat Upper Dir and 58 thousand tourists visited Chitral’s beautiful spots while 3 thousand tourists spent their Eid vacations in Upper Chitral.

Besides police and district administration, civil defence and Rescue 1122 remained on road in the tourist stations to provide treatment to visitors in case of an emergency.