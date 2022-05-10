Our Staff Reporter

Secretary directs strict action against those selling chicken meat at higher rates

LAHORE – Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those selling chicken meat at high price. He directed this while presiding over a consultative meeting held with regard to poultry industry and selling of chicken meat at Punjab Livestock department here on Monday. A review meeting should be held on monthly basis for the betterment of poultry industry, he added. The Secretary said that during next meeting an effective strategy should be made for  the solution of problems related to the industry. He said that Livestock department should provide support to private sector on matters related to research, creating awareness and disease management.

Pakistan Poultry Association representatives also attended the meeting.

 

