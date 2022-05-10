Seven day anti-polio drive to start in Khairpur on May 23

SUKKUR – A seven-day anti-polio campaign in all eight talukas of the Khairpur district would start from May 23rd to May 30, 2022 where polio staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro, parents have been advised to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society. In this connection, the DC has convened a meeting to review the arrangements for upcoming seven day long anti-polio drive in the district on Thursday under his chair at DC office Khairpur. In the meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rehmatullah Solangi, Major Khubaib, Shahbaz Rangers, EDO Mir Iqbal, representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and police would attend the meeting.