Severe heatwave condition forecast for Sindh

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted severe heatwave condition during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province.

Whereas, dust raising winds are likely to prevail in Sukkar and adjoining areas. It is pertinent to mention here that the Met Department has predicted heatwave conditions in the province from May 8 to May13.

The minimum and maximum temperature is forecast in the range of 36-38 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 41-43 degrees Centigrade Hyderabad, 46-48 degrees Centigrade in Sukkur, 39-41 degrees Centigrade in Thatta, 48-50 degrees Centigrade in Mohenjo-Daro, 48-50 degrees Centigrade in Dadu, 45-47 degrees Centigrade in Mithi, and 47-49 degrees Centigrade in Nawabshah during the next 24 hours. Mostly, severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in most parts of the province.