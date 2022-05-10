Six including street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

KARACHI – Six suspects, including members of an inter-provincial motorcycle lifter gang and street criminals were arrested from district Central and weapons, mobile phones and stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

According to SSP Central Maroof Usman on Monday, arrested motorcycle thieves were identified as Qasim, Hafeez and Ayaz. During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to steal and snatch motorcycles and send them to Turbat, Balochistan.

The SSP further said the accused had also snatched a motorcycle from an official of an intelligence agency who had identified the arrested accused. While Sukhan police station team arrested three habitual street criminals Shehryar, Imran and Usman and recovered 30 bore pistol loaded magazines from their possession. The arrested accused confessed committing several street crimes.