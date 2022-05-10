Some suggestions about electoral reforms

Since the present regime has promised to bring about electoral reforms, before they call for fresh elections, I’m proposing a few pivotal reforms, primarily to thwart the monopoly of less than 5 percent of our population to be able to contest elections, because the defacto expenditures go into crores, in the NA/PA elections (against the stipulated 40 lacs for NA, 20 lacs for PA elections and 15 lacs for the Senate, inclusive of contributions by their financiers). But, these stipulated rules are ruthlessly violated and no Watchdog holds them accountable.

“The Foreign Funding Case etc. are mega reflections of the defacto, exorbitant expenditures incurred in activities leading to actual elections.

I would suggest that if the present regime and the opposition are honest to their commitment to democracy and the people, they should reduce the stipulated expenditures to half and on top ensure its implementation in letter and spirit. Violations of the stipulated rules/laws should be addressed with stringent punishments, including imprisonments, huge fines etc. Instead of merely filing petitions against violations to the Election Commission (which are endlessly delayed), the local Administration, who are monitoring on the spot should be initially penalised heavily for letting all this happen under their very nose.

As per the present expenditures allowed under law even 95 percent of our populace is practically disenfranchised, even to contest these elections, what to say about local bodies polls. They too are out of the reach of the common man.

My suggestion is, that the expenditures should be legislatively halved and in letter and spirit should be such, which are affordable by the common man.

Secondly, the System of Proportional Representation (also known as the List System) is a viable option, whereby not only the expenditures of individual candidates is reduced, but the Party has to put up candidates on merit (because that reflects the quality of the party).

Thirdly, it should also be legislated, that an aspiring candidate, who doesn’t have membership of a party, should be barred from contesting on that party’s ticket. This could go a long way, in discouraging ‘Lotacracy.’

Pervaiz Saleh

–The writer is former Special Assistant to PM (Benazir Bhutto), Convener MRD and Member National Finance Commission.