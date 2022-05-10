Steps afoot to clean Karachi: Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesmen and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the PPP government in Sindh is taking serious steps for the cleanliness of the city.

“Sindh government has fulfilled another promise made to the people. Garbage collection from house to house in different zones of Central district and Korangi will increase the amount of garbage reaching the landfill site to 10,000 tonnes. Garbage is an asset as gold is and it can be used as raw material, Sindh government has formulated waste energy policy so that cheap electricity can be generated and given to the citizens,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of door-to-door garbage collection (Front and Collection) at Central North Nazimabad Zone, Korangi Model Colony district and Landhi Zone here at Paposh Nagar.

Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Taha Saleem, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Genzo Construction Company Liu Tao, PPP Karachi Division Senior Leader Sardar Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that we will do our best for the welfare and relief of the people. “Every member of Sindh government and Sindh cabinet is striving to serve the people. Together we will make this city, province and the whole of Pakistan better,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the second major problem of Karachi after solid waste management was transport, adding that the Sindh government has made preparations to activate the Orange Line Bus Project in the next few weeks.

The buses will reach Karachi soon and the citizens will see them on the roads. 288 new ambulances for Ambulance Service 1122 will also be operational in the next few weeks. Speaking on the occasion, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that this journey towards improvement will continue.

He said that garbage cleaning will also be started in other zones of Central district by the end of July. “So far, the performance of the Chinese company has been satisfactory,” Nasir said and added that according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, every person associated with Sindh government is working continuously. “Problems come, obstacles are put in, but I assure you that the workers of solid waste will be given full protection and if there are any complaints from anywhere, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

The LG minister said that if anyone has a complaint, the offices of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board are open for them. “It is our democratic right to protest against water scarcity. The prime minister has also been informed about the issue that water distribution should be fair,” Nasir Shah said.

Later, Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab jointly cut the ribbon and inaugurated the door-to-door garbage collection work and inspected the vehicles provided to Central district and Korangi staff for this purpose.