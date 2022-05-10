Thalassemia Day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA – The World Thalassemia Day was observed in the district to create awareness among masses regarding the disease on Monday.

A ceremony was held here at Safe Life Thalassemia Centre at District Headquarters Hospital, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya, a large number of doctors, officials of Social Welfare Department, district administration and representatives of social organisations. The deputy commissioner said that thalassemia is a fatal disease; therefore, couples who are going to marry should undergo thalassemia test to curb transmission of the disease to the next generation.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Silhari said that May 8 is celebrated all over the world as the International Day of Blood Patients, especially Thalassemia. The purpose of which is to make the people aware of the disease while also to create awareness among them about the measures to be taken for prevention of the hereditary disease, he said. Later, a walk was also held in the city in which people belonging to all walks of life participated.

Five POs held in Sargodha

The police on Monday arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district. A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused, who were identified as Umar, Afzal, Imran, Ali and Shahid.

They were wanted to police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt to murder.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead at nearby fields, in the area of Jhal Chakiyan police station.

Police said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body in fields near Chak No.106-NB Jhal and informed the police which reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The age of woman was stated to be 28-year-old. Her identification has yet to be established. Police were investigating.

Three medical stores sealed

Three medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in the district on Monday.

A team, headed by Tehsil Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted raids at medical stores and sealed Aslam Medical Store, Al-abbas Medical Store and Zohaib Medical Store for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines. Cases have been registered against the stores’ owners.