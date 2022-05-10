Tourist Force Expansion

Rawalpindi Police’s decision to start the Murree Tourist Force was a welcome decision. Creating a public-facing police force that facilitates tourists in travelling hotspots such as Murree is important in improving the administration of regions which see a regular and high influx of visitors from other areas. So far, there are reports that the force is operating as it should and is looking to assist tourists however possible. This is why there are indications of the police looking to expand this force to other tourist spots as well.

The police have announced that the pilot project will now cover areas such as Fort Monroe, Nankana, Katas Raj and Kalar Kahar, among others. While this is indeed a positive step, the police leadership must be wary of expanding the scope of the new force without proper attention being given to training and the sensitisation of officers in this new set up. Effective policing does not only come about through the provision of equipment such as squad vehicles or weapons. The first aspect of law enforcement—especially in forces geared towards public issue resolution—must be to facilitate citizens comfortably. This entails having a friendlier and more approachable force, one that citizens are not scared to go to for their problems.

A police force of this type is as important in the larger community building exercise, as it is in protecting the welfare of tourists and residents alike. Members of this force must become the friendly face of law enforcement to improve the experience of tourists in order to improve perception about these locations. Alongside this, providing a safe and friendly environment will also ensure that the footfall increases in the future.

But most importantly, after the Murree tragedy, the importance of having state functionaries at hand to resolve capacity or organisational problems is imperative in making sure our tourist hotspots remain safe, regardless of the amount of activity during peak periods.