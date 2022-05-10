Staff Reporter

Trails of Karachi basketball veteran team announced

LAHORE   –     The trials of Karachi basketball team have been announced for the All Pakistan Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament 2022 to be organized by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) from May 30 to June 4, 2022 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Islamabad. According to information made available here on Monday, the trials will be held on May 20 and 21 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has directed the players participating in the trials to report to KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain at the court on time. The trials will be overseen by a selection committee headed by international Muhammad Yaqub and comprising Zafar Iqbal, Fawad Ali Khan and Ashraf Yahya.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab govt removes advocate general

Lahore

Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

Lahore

Better facilities for railway travelers pledged

Lahore

Farewell held for retiring UVAS professor

Lahore

Accidents claim three lives; many injured

1 of 8,576

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More