Trails of Karachi basketball veteran team announced

LAHORE – The trials of Karachi basketball team have been announced for the All Pakistan Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament 2022 to be organized by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) from May 30 to June 4, 2022 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Islamabad. According to information made available here on Monday, the trials will be held on May 20 and 21 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has directed the players participating in the trials to report to KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain at the court on time. The trials will be overseen by a selection committee headed by international Muhammad Yaqub and comprising Zafar Iqbal, Fawad Ali Khan and Ashraf Yahya.