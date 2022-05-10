APP

Two tested positive for Covid in Potohar town

RAWALPINDI    –    Two more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours. According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, as many as 6,866,539 people, including 44,767 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021. The report updated that 46,561 positive cases had been reported and 45,216 discharged after recovery. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 652 samples were collected, out of which 650 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent.

Presently, the number of active cases was 12 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab govt removes advocate general

Lahore

Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

Lahore

Better facilities for railway travelers pledged

Lahore

Farewell held for retiring UVAS professor

Lahore

Accidents claim three lives; many injured

1 of 8,572

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More