Two tested positive for Covid in Potohar town

RAWALPINDI – Two more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours. According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, as many as 6,866,539 people, including 44,767 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021. The report updated that 46,561 positive cases had been reported and 45,216 discharged after recovery. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 652 samples were collected, out of which 650 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent.

Presently, the number of active cases was 12 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.