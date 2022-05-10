WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

rawalpindi – Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) under the direction of the district administration on Monday started the annual dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai.

According to WASA Managing Director (MD) Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the annual dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai had been started from Gawalmandi Bridge. The MD while inspecting the cleaning work of Nullah Lai at Gawalmandi informed that the Punjab government had given a grant of Rs 30 million for Nullah Lai cleanliness work. WASA Rawalpindi would work to clean the drain from Katarian, Murree Road and adjoining areas. The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges would be removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Lai would also be lifted utilizing heavy machinery, he added.

He said that the cleaning work of Nullah Lai would be completed before the start of monsoon. He further said that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

He appealed to the residents along Nullah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because it creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season. The DC while instructing the authorities concerned had said that the work of cleaning the drains should be completed on time.

so that Rawalpindi city could be saved from floods devastation.